Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10: The final seven face off?

As we prepare for Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10 on Fox next week, it’s clear that we are entering a critical point in the competition. After all, there are only seven people left! It goes without saying, but things are only going to get more competitive from here on out as the remaining contestants have to start thinking about how they can win this whole competition.

Of course, there is also another big question that we have to think about here, as well: How do you win this competition? We’re not sure that this is spelled out in some altogether-clear manner at the moment. The only thing that we can say is that if we were a part of the show right now, we wouldn’t want to go to the end with the most effective players! Whatever you can do to make the end easier on yourself is a path worth taking … right?

Well, amidst whatever sort of competition is coming over the rest of the season, you are also going to see some comedy. This is made clear at least by some of the new info that we’ve got.

Below, you can see the full Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

It’s Day 15 of the Mars social experiment, and the 7 remaining celebronauts have yet another problem to deal with: the hab’s house pet, RADDOG, has run away. The crew’s mission is to locate and recover the missing dog. This mission tests the contestants bravery and will earn them another mission patch. Find out who will be deemed not mission critical in the all-new “Downward Dog” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, August 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-110) (TV-14 L)

Does this mean that everyone is going to be on their own looking for the dog? We almost would prefer something super crazy and madcap like this as a breath of fresh air.

