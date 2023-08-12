Yellowjackets season 3: Can filming still happen this year?

If you find yourselves eager for Yellowjackets season 3 news at this point, just know you are far from alone! This is one of the biggest premium-cable shows out there and there are question marks aplenty as to when and how we’re going to see it.

Before we go too far down this rabbit hole, we do think it is worth remembering here that you are going to see a bonus episode before season 2! Showtime has yet to say that much about when it will actually air, but we hope at some point later this year.

Now, let’s go ahead and talk filming for a moment here for season 3. Is it possible that it takes place before the end of the year? At the moment, we are pessimistic for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are both still in effect. While it is true that the networks and streaming services are starting to resume negotiations with the WGA, it may still take several weeks, at least, for an outcome to be reached here. Whenever they are done, the Yellowjackets writers’ room needs to re-open and scrips need to be done. They had literally just begun at the time the strike began.

Even if the writers’ room opens in mid-September, it would take a long time to get scripts together and then, you have to remember the actors’ strike. Even if that is done in the next several weeks, it could be December at the earliest before the cast and crew can start working, and that may be overly optimistic. Also, the weather conditions in British Columbia are pretty cold that time of year — though that could make some sense if the wilderness scenes are still in the winter.

Regardless of if Yellowjackets production starts this year or not, we still think the show will air its next batch of episodes in 2024. For now, the best thing to hope for is that all actors and writers get the deal they deserve.

