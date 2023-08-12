Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 2 Veto players

Today the week 2 Veto players were chosen within the Big Brother 25 house — so do you want to set the stage for the competition ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin with a reminder that Head of Household Hisam nominated Reilly and Cameron last night for eviction. It honestly feels like a coin flip as to which one could be heading out the door. Reilly may be the better strategic choice in that she has more connections and is well-liked on her side; however, Cameron is someone who a lot of other players find to be off-putting. It really comes down to if you want to send someone out for game or personal reasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

So who is going to be joining the HoH and the nominees in the competition? Think along the lines of America, Blue, and Matt. This is a great draw for Reilly, given that Matt would almost certainly use it on her and Blue would seriously consider it. She and Jag made a final-two deal overnight and we do think that eventually, they could start to go more in their own direction game-wise — they’re also preparing for life after Reilly.

The biggest thing standing in Reilly’s way? Hisam is just great at competitions. Also, Cameron is at least capable of doing well also. There are a lot of people in this competition who could theoretically win. We’re not sure America needs to try that hard, mostly because there’s no real value in her putting that sort of target on herself at this point during an incredibly-long season. She has plenty of time to win competitions later on down the road.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to a Nether Region twist

What do you want to see happening within the Big Brother 25 Power of Veto Competition today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







