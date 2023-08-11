Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Hopes for August

Now that we are very much into the month of August, are more updates coming for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2? Let’s just go ahead and make one thing clear at the moment — we absolutely want to see what lies ahead!

While we will argue that the first season of the much-hyped Prime Video series did get off to a somewhat bumpy start, we can say that things got better and better over time. By the end of the finale, we were on the edge of our seat thanks in part to that big Sauron reveal — plus, the potential that we could be seeing either an early Gandalf or someone rather similar within this world. This show is its own story from the iconic three J.R.R. Tolkien books and yet, it is also linked in more ways than we ever would have assumed.

The good news as we look towards the second season is that filming has already wrapped up and with that, you don’t have to worry too much about it being severely impacted because of the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strike. However, that does not mean that we are going to get a lot of news this month, whether it be on a premiere date, a teaser, or anything else.

After all, the most important thing to remember at the end of the day here is quite simple: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a long post-production period. Making Middle-earth is not something that comes together overnight and because of that, don’t be shocked if we are left to wait for months before a formal return date is announced.

As of right now, we’d be shocked if we see anything more on the new season until at least early 2024 … but we certainly wouldn’t be mad if someone surprised us!

