Billions season 7 episode 1: How Bobby Axelrod returned

We knew entering the Billions season 7 premiere that we were going to be seeing some sort of appearance from Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod. We just did not know how he was going to be turning up.

Well, while Chuck Rhoades managed to find a way to spare himself any sort of legal ramifications, a plan was hatched elsewhere to locate Damian Lewis’ character at all costs. It was a big focus for most of the episode and through a lot of that, we learned that Axe was seemingly okay to be found, crazy as that seemed. Could he have stopped that? We do tend to wonder that.

Yet, in the closing minutes we saw the setting shift over to the UK, where Bobby returned late at night. He and Wendy reunited, and she was somewhat surprised that she had an opportunity to even see him without some sort of elaborate secrecy. We also learned in this conversation what the character has been up to all this time, and how it included him continuing to get involved in some complicated business. Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the conflicts in Eastern Europe.

Bobby is now back, and he is every bit as cynical and complicated as he’s ever been. He told Wendy to walk away and yet, she refused. She needed his help. First things first, she wanted to figure out how to protect their company, the very thing that they made. Beyond just that, though, she wanted to stop Mike Prince outright.

Oh, and Wendy wasn’t alone in paying Axe a visit, either!

No matter where things go from here, isn’t it easy to just say that this was a fantastic start to the story? It gave us so much depth, and of course that welcome nostalgia for the early seasons.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Billions, including a look at what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Billions season 7 episode 1 overall?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







