The Wheel of Time season 2 release pattern: Prime Video’s plan

Are you ready for The Wheel of Time season 2 to premiere on Prime Video? We are just over three weeks away from seeing it! It has been such a long and difficult wait and yet, it feels like there is going to be so much intense action and drama as we move forward. With the story and the world expanding, you can prepare for the Robert Jordan adaptation to have some of the largest battles to date in the eight episodes that lie ahead.

So how are some of these episodes going to be released? Well, let’s just say that the Amazon-owned streaming service is look to a tried-but-true method of getting them out there. As some of you know (and confirmed on Twitter), the first three episodes are all coming your way at the same time.

Are there advantages and disadvantages to this? Absolutely. We tend to think that for those out there who love binge-watching, this is a cause for celebration — and it may also be a reward for a lot of people who are tired of waiting for a lot of the story. However, it does also keep the first three episodes from being discussed as much as individual entities, and we do think from a water-cooler perspective there are advantages that come along with that.

As for why Prime Video isn’t giving you the full season at once, that is largely financial. They can ensure that more people stay subscribed for longer this way. Also, it is also a way to ensure that they can stay in the press for a while. That may be even more important depending on when the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes get resolved — the former in particular will keep the cast from doing any promotion.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

