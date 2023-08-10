Outlander season 7 episode 8 video: Denny, Claire, and loss

As we do get prepared to see Outlander season 7 episode 8 arrive on Starz, why not share one more preview that is sure to make you emotional? The focus of this one is once again on the battlefield — or, at least the part of it most desperate to save lives.

Entering this episode (otherwise known as the midseason finale), we know that there are going to be a number of casualties. Even if Jamie makes it through (which he should), there are a lot of other lives lost all around him. This is going to be a really painful period for Claire to get through, even if she has gone through times of insurmountable loss before. Meanwhile, for Denzell Hunter, some of this is an altogether new experience.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak preview that shows fully just how Denny is trying to cope with what is happening around him, but also just how difficult it is at the same exact time. This is not something that he is altogether used to at all, as he has spent the vast majority of his life tending to Quakers without so much bloodshed. He has already lost significantly more patients in one day than the entirety of his professional career beforehand, and clearly, he is looking for a shoulder to lean on here.

Our hope here is obviously that by the end of episode 8, at least this one battle will be over and some characters could start to move forward … but there is no guarantee of that. In particular, one thing that we are prepared for here is to see Jamie and William either meet on the battlefield or come close to it. Doesn’t it feel like this is the perfect moment to propel us into the next chapter of the story? We tend to think so…

