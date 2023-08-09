Outlander season 7 episode 8 sneak peek: Preparing for battle

Of course, there is so much for us to be excited about as a viewer entering Outlander season 7 episode 8 on Starz. As for the characters … let’s just say that they may be feeling quite different.

After all, just think for a moment about what they are going to see transpire over the course of the coming hour. There is another battle coming, and they have to do their best in order to prepare. This fills everyone with a sense of dread, especially Claire Fraser. We know that Jamie’s life is on the line entering the episode and while we know he makes it out of it still breathing, that doesn’t mean he will stay that way forever.

In a new sneak peek over at TV Insider for this particular episode (a.k.a. the midseason finale), you can see Claire wrestling with the notion of what is coming, and also realizing the immense struggle that so many different characters are likely to face. She does understand the necessity of more battles, though, especially when it comes to roping more people into the war.

Does Caitriona Balfe’s character have somewhat of an advantage entering all of this, courtesy of her knowledge of history? Sure, but you can argue that this also only takes her so far. It doesn’t mean that you can alter the opinions or actions of anyone in the field, and this is definitely what she and some other characters are going to be struggling with as they move forward.

Our hope, of course, is that all of the good guys make it out of this episode, but also that we get another big surprise along the way. Wouldn’t it be nice if someone like William Ransom actually learned the truth about his father?

