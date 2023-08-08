Outlander season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Jamie’s fate…

We know that Outlander season 7 episode 8 is coming to Starz in a short period of time, and there is at least one thing we now know with confidence: The state of one Jamie Fraser. Is he really alive after all of the chaos and drama of this past installment?

Well, we know that following episode 7, the life of Sam Heughan’s character was put into a certain degree of jeopardy. However, at the same time we never felt altogether concerned that he was going to die. That would represent a huge change from the source material and while the writers will do their own thing here and there, we don’t think taking away the show’s male lead would be a popular move at all. Instead, it would probably lead to the fan base starting up their own revolution!

With that in mind, we can’t say that we are altogether shocked that Starz is giving away in some newly-released photos for episode 8 (titled “Turning Points”) that Jamie is going to survive. We don’t think the mystery here has ever been about that. Instead, it is more about how Jamie lives, what the consequences are there, and what they could be for the rest of the main characters fighting the British. We see in the photos Young Ian is also very much involved in the fray, and Claire is going to work to save a number of lives.

Who knows? There may even be a moment of romance for Young Ian amidst all the drama…

For us personally, we tend to think that there is going to be one jaw-dropping moment by the end of this episode tied to Jamie. Maybe it is wishful thinking, but we are really hoping that this is where William will finally learn the truth about his father. Won’t that change things up in a rather dramatic way?

