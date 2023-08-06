Outlander season 7 episode 8: More cliffhanger expectations

At this point, doesn’t it feel like Outlander season 7 episode 8 is destined to have some sort of cliffhanger? Honestly, it would be strange if it didn’t!

Just think about it this way — we know that the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series has another eight episodes to go this season beyond this one, but they are likely not airing for some time. Starz, with the glut of programming that they currently have, may wait until the spring or even the summer of next year to bring the show back. We have to be prepared for that and because of that, we imagine that they will create some sort of big ending to episode 8 to keep people excited.

So what could that ending be? We don’t think it will continue to be whether or not Jamie Fraser survives, given that they have already done that entering episode 8. (Also, we’re not sure if anyone out there is legitimately concerned that we are about to see Jamie’s demise.) We tend to think that there are a few other options that they are going to be examining a little more closely here.

Below, there are two cliffhangers that at least make some element of sense.

William learns the truth about Jamie – If you are going to create some sort of big cliffhanger around the war, why wouldn’t you have it be this? It’s something that is deeply personal, and without a doubt it would give these characters something more to think about as we look towards the future.

Roger’s continued search for Jemmy – We know that he may be in the past with Rob Cameron, but where? He may get more clarity, but there could still also be a lot of challenges ahead! He will need to brace for that.

Given the show’s history of creating great cliffhangers already, we’re sure that they will do the same thing here. It’s just a matter of what it is…

Related – Want to see a video of Diana Gabaldon on the Outlander set?

What sort of cliffhanger do you think we are going to get entering Outlander season 7 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates in due time.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







