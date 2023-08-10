And Just Like That season 2: Who is playing Aidan’s ex-wife?

Thursday night’s And Just Like That season 2 delivered a pretty fascinating episode, and it also finally introduced us to Aidan’s ex-wife on-screen.

Now, there’s a good chance that you remember Kathy many times across the franchise, including both the original series and the feature films. After all, she is the mother of Aidan’s children and inevitably, she is going to play a big role in his life still.

Now, we do have confirmation that it is actress Rosemarie DeWitt who is taking on the role. There are only a couple of episodes left this season and because of that, it’s clear that she won’t have too huge of a role to play in the entirety of the series. However, she could offer up some sort of further insight on Aidan, and if nothing else, we understand a little bit of her motives in regards to Carrie: She just wants to ensure that her kids don’t become the subject of any of her writing, which we understand given that Carrie is a public figure.

In the end, it does still seem as though Kathy is still a little torn-up over the end of things with John Corbett’s character, though a lot of the finer details remain unclear. It is equally unclear when or even if we are ever going to get the full story as a viewer. We don’t think that this is necessarily the top priority for the writers right now, but it could as things start to become more serious. After all, it is certainly possible that Carrie will want the full story on just about every chapter of his life in the event the two deepen their commitment.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

