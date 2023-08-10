And Just Like That season 2 episode 10: The last before finale

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to see And Just Like That season 2 episode 10 — what can you prepare to see here?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is rather simple: This is the penultimate one of the season. Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly to the finale. It’s hard to view it in any other way at this point, right? We are 100% anticipating that there’s going to be a lot of big moments, ones that do define the future of these characters.

In particular, though, we are curious to see Carrie work to potentially embrace a new era, one that involves her seemingly moving off to a different apartment. We wouldn’t blame any diehard fan out there if they are having a hard time embracing this, and for a pretty simple reason: Change is hard! Over the years, we have grown accustomed to seeing Sarah Jessica Parker’s character in a specific place, but this story is a reminder that very few people are ever in the same place forever. If she wants to be with Aidan, she recognizes that it is important. It also may represent something even greater for her.

In one way or another, we’re sure that the events of episode 10 are going to carry over into the finale — and there is also no guarantee that this relationship between Aidan and Carrie is even going to work. It hasn’t in the past, even on occasions where it looked like it would.

Oh, and did we mention that the finale is also going to bring you a chance to see a cameo from Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones? We know how much a lot of people out there have been looking forward to that.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

