America’s Got Talent: Is Donovyn Diaz season’s best dancer?

On tonight’s America’s Got Talent, did we get the best contemporary dancer we’ve seen in some time in Donovyn Diaz? You can make that argument without a doubt.

Back in the day, Diaz is the sort of contestant who you would see on So You Think You Can Dance, someone who has clearly practiced and trained for years for this moment. He’s got an incredible amount of athleticism, but also a real ability to emote. He has experienced struggle in his life, and he told the story about his mother to the judges before he performed. His movement was so fluid, and it all worked in the service of telling a story. There’s a reason why the judges loved him so much!

So will he make it to the live shows? For the time being, we tend to think there is no reason to believe anything otherwise. This show needs dancers like this, and the great thing about his talent is that it can transcend an individual performance. He has natural talent that with the right music and storytelling behind his routines, he can go incredibly far in this competition. This is not an act based on a novelty or an element of surprise; it is based on what he actually does when he is out there on stage.

With this in mind, we really hope the audience gives Diaz what he deserves, and that is a larger platform for a style of dance that doesn’t have one on the same level as it did a few years ago. We don’t even have two seasons of Dancing with the Stars a year anymore! This is a talent that needs a platform, and this has to be one of the most memorable auditions we’ve seen over the last little while.

