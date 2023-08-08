America’s Got Talent: See mariachi singer Eduardo Antonio Trevino

Want something more to be excited about entering America’s Got Talent tonight on NBC? Then why not get to know Eduardo Antonio Trevino!

We don’t necessarily see mariachi acts all that often on the talent show, and that does make us appreciate them more when they show up! There is so much passion and tradition put into these performances a lot of the time, and we are rather pleased to see that this is the case again here. He’s a really talented performer despite being only 11 years old, and you can tell that he does still care about honoring the music and the style that comes along with this art form.

In other words, he could go a long way even after this show. The music is such a nice departure from what you typically get on the show, and of course, it is even better to see him accompanied by a live band.

It is true that we are getting near the end of the auditions and with that, it can be rather tough to know if he is going to be moving on to the next round or not. Are we hopeful that he will be? Sure, but we also think that we’ve seen enough of the series over the years to nothing is ever guaranteed. Even with some of the acts who advance, they could still be cut before the live shows! The only thing that stops this, in the end, is getting a Golden Buzzer. There is one more seemingly being handed out together, but typically NBC does not upload the acts who are receiving it in advance. With that, we’d say that the odds of Eduardo being the one who gets it are, in the end, fairly low.

