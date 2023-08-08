Virgin River season 5: What will the holiday episodes be?

As some of you out there more than likely know at this point, the schedule for Virgin River season 5 is going to be a bit different than what we’ve seen in the past. Sure, you are going to have a normal, standard season of ten episodes in September, but then there are two holiday episodes set for November.

Why separate these out? Well, a part of it may just be a way in order to ensure that Netflix has more stories that they can release throughout the year. Think of it as a mechanism for them to keep subscribers for a longer period of time, which is absolutely something that they are intent on doing in a time when they don’t have a lot of content. It also just may make more sense to release these stories then given their subject matter.

So just how connected are these two episodes to the rest of the season? The producers haven’t quite specified, but we would assume that they both are and aren’t at the same time. More than likely, the events of season 5 will carry over to these, and you will have a chance to see some important milestones play out for Mel and Jack. However, at the same time we tend to think that we are also going to have a chance here to see some stories that are brand-new and rather timeless.

Just think about it this way: If you want to make a holiday episode, it is important that people can come back to it every year without getting confused. We tend to think that is a priority.

What’s another one? Well, that is not anywhere near as hard to figure out! They want to create something that represents the time of year perfectly and gives people even more reasons to be excited.

