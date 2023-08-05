Virgin River season 5 trailer: The best launch date

At this particular point in time, doesn’t it feel like we should be getting a Virgin River season 5 trailer soon? We certainly want to think so! After all, we’ve been waiting for a long time to see it and in general, there are reasons to think it will be arriving in the near future.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that the show is going to be arriving on Netflix on September 7. That is right around the corner! On the mere basis of that alone, you can probably argue that we could be getting something more before too long.

Beyond just that, we also tend to think that the streaming service is actually going to need to get some more content out there for the show due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. This is going to make it really hard for the cast to promote this as they typically would. Will they still be able to figure things out for promotion? Maybe, but it may require more video footage than ever.

As for what we think we’re going to get within a full trailer, of course a lot of it starts with the state of things with Jack and Mel. We know that their relationship has moved into this wonderful place where they are preparing for a future together, but where else could things go? We expect an evolution, just as we also anticipate more bumps in the road along the way.

Just remember that beyond the ten episodes coming on September 7, you will also see come November some holiday specials! We don’t imagine any video footage for those for a while, so you may need to exercise a certain degree of patience here. Luckily, we do tend to think they will be worth the wait.

