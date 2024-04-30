The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 9 spoilers: ‘From the Ashes’

As you prepare to see The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 9 on Fox next week, what can you expect to see from start to finish?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is pretty simple, as the show is building towards what should be a pretty incredible and epic finale. There is a lot that is coming up, even though we think the central question is relatively similar at this point to what it’s always been: Can Thony protect everyone she loves? If she can, what exactly does that look like? It is certainly something that, at least for now, we are left to wonder about. There is so much danger along the way, and we also do think that there are some major lives that are going to be in jeopardy.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

Ramona considers an offer from Thony that causes a shift in their dynamic. Jorge teams up with Nadia as a way to use her connections and Russo’s team gets closer to breaking their case open in the all-new “From The Ashes” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-309) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

Our sentiment right now is that there is some sort of thrill-ride component to the end of the season, but that doesn’t mean that we are there as of yet. The final two episodes are going to air come May 21, and we would not be shocked if there is a huge cliffhanger at the conclusion of it. Just remember the sort of show this has proven to be over the past couple of years!

