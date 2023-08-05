Virgin River season 6: More on the filming delay

If you are a major fan of Virgin River on Netflix, then you know that summer is when production typically starts. We do know that there are more installments on the way. However, questions remain as to when exactly we’re going to get a chance to see them.

With that in mind, it is worth noting (once again) that filming has been pushed back on the upcoming episodes for a wide array of different reasons. We are now in the third month of the WGA strike and beyond just that, the SAG-AFTRA strike has now been going for multiple weeks. Both actors and writers are on the picket lines together for the first time in decades, and it has led to a standstill across the entire entertainment industry.

In a post on Instagram, Alexandra Breckridge did not address the show exactly (as she cannot due to strike rules), but she did note how strange it is to be still at home and not in Vancouver as she often is this time of year. It is another reminder of the strangeness of where things are right now, and it may be the new normal for at least a little while longer.

So does the delay in season 6 filming mean that some sort of big delay in season 6 airing is coming up? That really just depends on how long the strike lasts. For the time being, we honestly would not make any sort of big assumptions on this subject, as there is really no reason to do that. Season 5 is not set to premiere until we get around to September 7 and if you think about the holiday specials beyond that, technically this season is going to keep going until we get around to November. That’s a pretty long period for things to be stretched out, no?

