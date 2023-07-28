Virgin River season 5 photo: New look at Mel and Jack!

There is a chance that you heard the news from earlier this week that Virgin River season 5 is going to be premiering on September 7. Do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, we really should start by pointing out that there is room for so many great stories across the board that run the gamut of emotions. Some of them are likely going to make you smile, while others could make you want to throw something at your TV.

Above all else, we do want happiness for Mel and Jack after all that they’ve gone through. It did seem at the end of season 4 that they were together, engaged, and preparing for a happy future together, but what could be derailing that now? Well, the photo above is one of the new ones released by the streamer ahead of the new season, and it does at least convey a certain air of concern, no? Alexandra Breckenridge’s characters are finding some element of comfort within each other, and we tend to think that they are prepared for whatever else could be coming their way now.

Remember that there is one element of this upcoming season that will be different from any other that you have seen before. While you are going to be getting a ton of episodes on premiere date (ten in total), two more are going to be saved until we get to late November. Those are going to be themed around holidays, so of course we’re excited to see what is going to be done with those.

Also, is Charmaine going to finally give birth this season? We sure hope so, given that this has to be in the running for the longest TV pregnancy we can ever remember. We understand dragging things on for dramatic effect, but this?

