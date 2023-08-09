The Bachelorette spoilers: New Charity – Men Tell All details

If you did not know yet for whatever reason, The Bachelorette is going to be airing their Men Tell All on Monday night! We know that there is going to be a lot of drama that takes place over the course of it … but also some rehashing.

So what makes the special stand out this year? Well, there are some alumni who will be stopping by from the past! Beyond just that, you will also see an interview with Gerry Turner, the star of the upcoming The Golden Bachelor. Check out the synopsis:

It’s a night full of confrontations, apologies and emotions as Charity reunites with 13 men sent home this season. For the first time since filming, Charity’s former flames come together to address some of the season’s most memorable moments and controversies. Then, Charity enters the hot seat to answer burning questions and share a surprising sneak peek of her final days in Fiji. Later, former Bachelorettes Trista Sutter, Desiree Siegfried and Deanna Pappas join Charity onstage to share their best advice. Plus, the first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, makes an exciting appearance.

What sort of advice are Trista, Desiree, and Deanna going to be able to hand out? That’s mostly something we wonder since Charity’s season has already been filmed! Maybe it is about advice for after, even if no one knows who Charity picked for sure?

As for the cast members who are in attendance, ABC confirms that you will be seeing the following:

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

John B., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

Well, consider this your evidence that we aren’t going to be seeing Brayden shy away from being a part of this after some of the mess he caused during the season. A lot of the guys do have an incentive to be there, at least if they do want to be a part of the franchise moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

