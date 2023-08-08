The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Charity pick Aaron B?

As we prepare for next week’s new episode of The Bachelorette, is there a lot of drama, and a big question for Charity Lawson: Will she keep Aaron B.? Or, is she going to be sending him home again?

Well, it does seem like she is actually entertaining the idea of keeping his around, based at least on the conversation that we saw last night. Do we think her feelings are stronger for both Joey and Dotun? Absolutely and on some level, we think that Charity also knows this! Yet, we tend to think that she as a person is being extremely cautious through this whole process, and she wants to ensure that she doesn’t make the wrong choice. This is why she’s left herself open to falling in love with both Joey and also Dotun, to the point where she has told them both this very thing.

Basically, this is a situation where people are going to get hurt, and Aaron will be up there on the list. We don’t think that she’s trying to hurt him or string him along, since the feelings are 100% there.

In the end, we don’t think that Aaron is going to be there at the very end of this season. With that in mind, we have a feeling that he will be sent packing early on in the finale, and we will be left with the other two instead.

Do we think that there is a future for Aaron in Bachelor Nation? That honestly just comes down to whether or not he wants there to be, since the chance will be there. We can easily imagine him getting some sort of invite to be on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

