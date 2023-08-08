Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8: Chris, Gabriel face off

Next week on Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8, is the strongest duo in the house officially cracking? It sure feels like it!

For most of the past couple of episodes, we have seen a pretty epic duo with Gabriel and Chris. They’ve collected information and taken out various threats in the game — or, set some people up! Yet, we are getting close to the finale and with that in mind, all bets are off.

In particular, Chris knows that everyone is desperate to take him out. It’s the big reason why Hugo pushed so hard in order to ensure that he was taken out. That didn’t happen. With that, Hugo is gone, Chris is still there, and he is getting all the more paranoid moving forward.

Also, we tend to think that it’s going to be revealed that he spilled the beans to Karsyn about Gabriel’s clue, and that could cause their bond to fall apart. The promo showed that things will get heated between him and Chris, and it is safe to say that at this point, all bets are off! This could be bad news for Gabriel, since we honestly don’t think that his clue is all that hard to figure out — it feels pretty clear that he is related to Nick Cannon, right? Or, at least that is the case on the outside looking in. It may be harder for people to figure that out when you consider for a moment that they all think that he is related to a football player.

Who is going to win?

Shockingly, it may be Chris if no one can figure out who he really is. How can they not figure out that he is related to Donny Osmond? It is, to be frank, completely nuts.

