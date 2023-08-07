Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The final five face off

Next week on ABC, you’re going to have a good chance to see Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8 arrive. Want to learn more about what’s ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by noting that at this point, there are only five people left in the competition and things are going to get pretty darn serious from here on out. There is a rising amount of confidence in some of the cast members’ celebrity relatives, but that doesn’t mean that they will be fully exposed. This is where alliances, strategy, and winning challenges could come into play more than ever. A lot of this contributes heavily to what makes this show so great, as you can’t just rely fully on any one thing to make it through. You have to be incredibly creative and a lot of the time, that is not an altogether easy thing to do.

Want to get a few more details setting the stage for what’s ahead? Then check out the Claim to Fame season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

With five contestants left, loyalties are tested and two players confront each other. This week’s challenge tests the players’ celebrity trivia knowledge as more clues are revealed.

Can we get some more news on a season 3?

We know that this is fairly unrelated to what we’re actually seeing on the show right now, but we do hope that the network is already considering this. In an era where it is hard to get new reality competition shows off the ground, Claim to Fame feels like a breath of fresh air. It manages to take a few things that are great about some other series and package them together in a manner that feels new and interesting. More of this, please!

