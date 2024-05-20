The Sympathizer episode 7 spoilers: The big finale

As you prepare to see The Sympathizer episode 7 on HBO next week, the most important thing to note here is simple: It is the finale.

Is it also going to be the end of the series? More than likely, the answer here is yes. From the start the Robert Downey Jr. project was billed as a limited series, meaning that there was meant to be a beginning, middle, and end. It is also based on source material, and that also probably amplifies the need for there to be some closure. While there is always a chance that a series can go beyond its book (we’re seeing that with Shogun), that’s not something that we necessarily expect here.

So how will it end? The Sympathizer episode 7 synopsis below does a good job of at least setting the stage:

Before sending them into Vietnam, Claude treats the squad to a night out in Thailand and reveals some terrifying intelligence to the Captain. The mission faces heavy resistance and the Captain finds himself in a “reeducation” camp, forced to tell his story…and confront the decisions that haunt his past.

This all makes it feel like closure is coming, and a lot of what is happening in the present could be very-much linked to what happened in the past. That is especially going to be the case when it comes to to the Captain and honestly, why would we have it any other way? So much of this story is about trying to find a way to deal with all that has happened, no matter how difficult it may be.

Given the production team and the reputation of HBO, the pressure is absolutely there for this show to stick the landing. We also certainly hope it does a better job than The Regime, which disappeared into the ether almost as soon as it arrived.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Sympathizer episode 7?

How do you think the finale is going to end here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







