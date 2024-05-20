American Idol 22 finale: Did Abi Carter or Will Moseley win?

Tonight on the American Idol 22 finale, you are getting a chance to see Abi Carter, Jack Blocker and Will Moseley perform one last time. Who will take home the title?

One thing that we should say from the start here is that this season is not even remotely a repeat of what we saw last year, when it felt clear for most of the live shows that Iam Tongi was going to take home the prize. Here, all three of the finalists have a strong case to be made.

Here’s where we think things stand personally: Abi is the best overall singer who could be set up well for success after the fact. However, the margin between her and Jack is pretty razor-thin. Meanwhile, Will could easily surprise on the strength of his fanbase, as historically he is the sort of performer who tends to do really well on this show. The performances tonight could be what seals it, and everyone has to bring their A-game in one way or another.

Regardless of who does take the title home, we just hope for a really fun night of music! Also, remember that there are a ton of super-successful people who haven’t won this show — just ask Adam Lambert or Jennifer Hudson about that.

The results

The first surprise to us was seeing Will make it into the final two alongside Abi — then again, country music does have a tendency to perform well!

Yet, in the end, Abi turned out to be the victor here and honestly, the audience got it right — this has to be one of the better results in some time. Obviously, we are hoping to see a lot of support behind her so she can become a legitimate star.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

