The Conners season 6 premiere date: Any news soon?

Are you out there looking for some shred of further news about the future of The Conners over on ABC? We wish that we could help you! Unfortunately, it just doesn’t seem like a lot is going to be available in the relatively near future.

After all, let’s just start off by saying the following — the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing, and we unfortunately do not have a whole lot of evidence that either one of them is going to be concluding in the near future. It would be great if we hear something otherwise but for now, we’re not holding our breath. The writers met with the studios / streamers last week, but there wasn’t much progress. As a result of that, we are now squarely once more in position of waiting.

Without writers, there are no scripts and of course with that, there is also no real way for there to be any sort of announcement this month. The only news that we could get in August is news about the strikes. Eventually, we do think that we could learn something more about whether or not season 6 is the final one, as it looks like there’s a good chance it will be. We just don’t think that we are going to see them rush that announcement at all. We just think that getting everyone back to work remains the top priority.

As for when we could expect to see The Conners back on the air, think along the lines of January or February at the earliest. Even still, we can’t exactly say that this is a guarantee. The only way to ensure that the show meets these dates is in the event the writers’ strike ends by late summer, and the actors’ strike is over by around the start of December.

