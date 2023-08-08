Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, August 8?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? After a long break, is the show back alongside both FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted?

We really do wish that we could come onto here and deliver some news that would make a lot of people excited, but we really aren’t so lucky. Instead, we just have to say this: All three shows remain off the air when it comes to new installments, and it is going to be that way for quite some time still.

So what is going on here? Well, not much has changed since the last time we posted an update on this, as both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing. It is true that there was a brief glimmer of hope when it comes to the writers inching towards a deal last week, but that went up in smoke after a meeting with the AMPTP, the organization representing the streaming services and studios. With that, there’s no clear indication as to when the shows will be back — it could be in January of next year, but don’t be shocked if it is also much later than that. It could be February or even March.

As for what we can do as we endure this continuous and quite-painful wait, the answer is rather simple: Just give the actors and writers all the support that we can. We realize that they want to be back to work and what is going on here has absolutely nothing to do with their own desire to be out there. They’ve just been put into a situation where they need to fight for not just their own financial future, but also the future of generations down the road.

We know that this could lead to a long wait but when the dust settles, we feel hopeful that it will be worthwhile.

