Is Shantel VanSanten leaving FBI? Did Nina Shore in finale?

Is Shantel VanSanten leaving FBI following the events of the season 5 finale? Let’s just say that the drama creating an impossible choice for Scola.

About two-thirds of the way through this episode, the character was told that he was facing an either/or situation — he could opt to save the woman he loves in Nina, or try to save the baby the two were expecting. How do you put someone in that sort of situation? It’s a really emotional, painful thing to thing about. Scola had to make a choice that nobody should have to make.

Were we still holding out for a miracle? Absolutely, but that is always going to be our nature. No matter what happens, we want to think that there can be at least some sort of light at the end of the metaphorical tunnel. Yet, Scola made it clear that if there was a choice, the priority should be saving Nina — as difficult and as hard as it was for him to say that.

Well, here is the good news — despite the unbelievably grim position that the writers set this character up in, it turns out that both Nina and his son survived! These two now have a chance to be parents, and we are certainly grateful for that.

Also, let’s just also say that we do feel a sense of near-constant fear that the show is going to kill Nina off, given mostly that some other characters VanSanten has played over the years have been taken out under some pretty brutal circumstances. The last thing we wanted was to see something similar happen here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

