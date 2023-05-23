FBI season 6 premiere date hopes for Missy Peregrym, cast

After tonight’s all-important finale on CBS, it makes a good bit of sense to want an FBI season 6 premiere date. Why wouldn’t you?

We know that there are, of course, a handful of things that we should say here from the jump, including first and foremost the fact that there will be another season coming down the road! The network ordered a season 5 and season 6 at the same time, so clearly the last thing they wanted was for there to ever be some questions about the long-term future. The same goes for the folks over at Wolf Entertainment.

Now, we turn to the more complicated news — while we are aware that the Missy Peregrym series is going to be coming back at some point, the question now becomes when that is going to be. Typically, it would pretty easy to say that FBI would be coming back in the fall, and it is still worth noting that the show is a part of the schedule for that time of the year. However, that date is tentative thanks in part to the writers’ strike, which does not currently have an end in sight. We could be waiting until late in the fall or even early 2024, depending on where a lot of things go when it comes to negotiations.

We probably should not have to say this, but we support the writers and everything that they are asking for — after all, there is no quality scripted TV without them! They want to get back to work as soon as there is a fair deal.

No matter when the show comes back…

Let’s just say that we are not expecting a lot of major changes to the show as a whole. This franchise knows what it is, and that includes giving you a balance of high-intensity cases coupled with character moments at the same exact time.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

