Stranger Things season 5 spoilers: The emotional core

We certainly realize that it is going to be a long wait until we get around to Stranger Things season 5 actually premiering — there is no avoiding that! Given that both the writers and actors remain on strike, it feels on the surface like we are still two years away from venturing back into Hawkins or the Upside Down again.

So what can we say in the meantime, while we do wait for production to start back up? Well, we can at least say that Will Byers could be a the center of the story once more, and in a way that is emotional more so than anything else. Just remember that amidst all the chaos and the special effects, this show is meant to have an emotional center. It is hard to imagine that anyone is going to want to move that far away from it.

In speaking on this subject further via Variety, here is some of what co-creator Ross Duffer had to say:

“Will really takes center stage again in [Season] 5 … This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together … Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man.”

We do think there is a lot of value in the final season really showcasing this for Will and the other characters as they hopefully conquer their demons and usher in some sort of new era of peace. Is that going to come easy? Probably not, as this is not exactly the sort of show where anything ever comes easy. Just think about what happened to Max at the end of last season! In spite of all of this, though, we are still hopeful for where things could go once we reach the end of the road here.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

