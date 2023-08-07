The Challenge USA season 2 premiere spoilers: The first twist!

For those who are aware as of right now, the premiere of The Challenge USA season 2 is a mere matter of days away! You are going to have a chance to see it Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and three are a few things about it that stand out.

Take, for starters, the fact that we have a broader and more expansive cast than ever before! We have already noted that we don’t necessarily love the fact that legends from The Challenge itself are going to be a part of this show. Why? We liked it when it is focused almost entirely on CBS stars. Yet, we imagine that the producers and the network wanted a really competitive season. Also, we tend to think that they wanted to avoid a disappointing final like we saw on this past season.

Now, let’s get to what is right around the corner. To get a few more details, check out the full The Challenge USA season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“The Riskiest Season Yet” – The 18 CBS reality titans from BIG BROTHER, SURVIVOR and THE AMAZING RACE are shocked to learn that they will be competing amongst six legendary veterans from MTV’s THE CHALLENGE, and host TJ Lavin introduces a new twist that will put multiple players at risk at the first elimination, on part one of the two-part THE CHALLENGE: USA premiere, Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, we’re just curious to see if any players this time around can surprise you. It is important to note that while physicality is important on this show, so is having a great social game and plenty of allies. This episode will set the tone for everything after the fact.

