The Challenge USA season 2 cast includes frustrating twist
Today, CBS finally confirmed the official cast for The Challenge USA season 2, and we immediately feel mixed emotions. Why? Even though there are some interesting people included in the group here, there are also a few clear problems. Take, for starters, the fact that this show includes several people who are well-known from the MTV hit already.
Why cast people like Bananas and Wes on this show? What does that get us? We’re not saying that they need to be eradicated from the greater The Challenge universe, but what made this version of the show special was how it was based on CBS personalities alone. Now, you are throwing on here people who make it feel like just another season that could air anywhere, and it doesn’t feel anywhere near as special.
Anyhow, below you can see everyone who is a part of this season, including some familiar faces from Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.
Wes Bergmann, The Challenge
Michaela Bradshaw, Survivor
Paulie Calafiore, Big Brother
Cassidy Clark, Survivor
Luis Colon, The Amazing Race
Tyler Crispen, Big Brother
Tori Deal, The Challenge
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Big Brother
Michele Fitzgerald, Survivor
Amanda Garcia, The Challenge
Dusty Harris, The Amazing Race
Chanelle Howell, Survivor
Ameerah Jones, Big Brother
Alyssa Lopez, Big Brother
Jonna Mannion (Stephens), The Challenge
Josh Martinez, Big Brother
Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother
Sebastian Noel, Survivor
Faysal Shafaat, Big Brother
Alyssa Snider, Big Brother
Monte Taylor, Big Brother
Chris Underwood, Survivor
Cory Wharton, The Challenge
Desi Williams, Survivor
One other thing worth noting
In addition to there being a lot of people in here well-known from The Challenge, many people on here including Faysal, Paulie, and Michele have also appeared on the MTV show before. We really think a lot of the casting is due to how frustrating the end of season 1 was on CBS. Clearly, the producers want to make sure they have a lot of serious competitors.
What do you think about the cast of The Challenge USA season 2?
(Photo: CBS.)