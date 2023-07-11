The Challenge USA season 2 cast includes frustrating twist

Today, CBS finally confirmed the official cast for The Challenge USA season 2, and we immediately feel mixed emotions. Why? Even though there are some interesting people included in the group here, there are also a few clear problems. Take, for starters, the fact that this show includes several people who are well-known from the MTV hit already.

Why cast people like Bananas and Wes on this show? What does that get us? We’re not saying that they need to be eradicated from the greater The Challenge universe, but what made this version of the show special was how it was based on CBS personalities alone. Now, you are throwing on here people who make it feel like just another season that could air anywhere, and it doesn’t feel anywhere near as special.

Anyhow, below you can see everyone who is a part of this season, including some familiar faces from Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

Wes Bergmann, The Challenge

Michaela Bradshaw, Survivor

Paulie Calafiore, Big Brother

Cassidy Clark, Survivor

Luis Colon, The Amazing Race

Tyler Crispen, Big Brother

Tori Deal, The Challenge

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Big Brother

Michele Fitzgerald, Survivor

Amanda Garcia, The Challenge

Dusty Harris, The Amazing Race

Chanelle Howell, Survivor

Ameerah Jones, Big Brother

Alyssa Lopez, Big Brother

Jonna Mannion (Stephens), The Challenge

Josh Martinez, Big Brother

Tiffany Mitchell, Big Brother

Sebastian Noel, Survivor

Faysal Shafaat, Big Brother

Alyssa Snider, Big Brother

Monte Taylor, Big Brother

Chris Underwood, Survivor

Cory Wharton, The Challenge

Desi Williams, Survivor

One other thing worth noting

In addition to there being a lot of people in here well-known from The Challenge, many people on here including Faysal, Paulie, and Michele have also appeared on the MTV show before. We really think a lot of the casting is due to how frustrating the end of season 1 was on CBS. Clearly, the producers want to make sure they have a lot of serious competitors.

What do you think about the cast of The Challenge USA season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

