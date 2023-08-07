Station 19 season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Now that we are into the month of August, what does that mean when it comes to a Station 19 season 7 premiere date at ABC? Is there something to look forward to at all here?

Well, just like you would expect, there are probably a lot of people out there who were eager to see the show back on the air as soon as humanly possible. We wish that there was some good news out there about the short-term future … but there really isn’t.

Earlier this spring, ABC confirmed that the firefighter drama is not on the fall schedule and while we had some hope that it could change, it didn’t. As of right now, it is clear that we will be waiting until at least January, if not longer, in order to see the series back on the air. Let’s just hope that you are the patient type, no?

Because of the long wait, there is almost a 0% chance that we are going to get some sort of big announcement on the future of Station 19 at some point this month. First and foremost, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are going to need to end before anything can really get going. There are no scripts at the moment, and there is no schedule. In order for a January premiere date to happen, the writers’ strike needs to be over by the end of the summer and there is virtually no indication that this is going to happen.

What is coming up next for the show?

Well, that’s a little bit easier to lay out for the most part. We tend to think that we are going to get a conclusion to the big Jack Gibson cliffhanger in the early going. There may be a time jump at some point, but it is hard to imagine that this is something that we are going to see right away.

