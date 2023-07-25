Station 19 season 7 premiere date: The best-case scenario

What is the Station 19 season 7 premiere date going to be at ABC? Well, there is a certain mystery that goes along with that.

For a good while now, we have been well-aware of the fact that the show was not going to be back this fall. The network intentionally left all scripted fare off of the fall schedule, mostly due to the fact that they anticipated this writers’ strike was going to last for a long time. That turned out to be accurate and as a result of that, we are still waiting to see what is decided here.

Our hope, at least at the moment, is that we end up at least getting some more news on the future of the firefighter drama over the next few months, but the only way to do that is obviously going to be the writers, as well as the actors of SAG-AFTRA, signing new deals. We wish that there was some evidence that we were inching closer to that, but there isn’t any. It feels like the earliest we could get some sort of resolution to all of this is September and in all honesty, it could take even longer than this. Would we be surprised if October comes around and there is no deal? Hardly.

The best-case scenario for now when it comes to a season 7 premiere date is January, but if the strikes are not over come October, it could be February or even March. A lot of that is going to heavily influence the episode count, and we wouldn’t be all that shocked if we are seeing somewhere between 10 and 13 installments this time around.

Would we like to see more than that? Absolutely! Yet, we’re also conscious of the fact that ABC is most likely not going to extend the length of the season beyond May sweeps. We have to keep things within a certain time frame.

