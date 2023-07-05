Station 19 season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for July

As we get into the month of July, are we going to learn more about a Station 19 season 7 premiere date? Is there a chance some other news is around the corner?

We don’t think it’s going to come as some sort of enormous shock if we are to say that we want more news on this series — and of course, it’d be nice to get it soon. Just think about the way that season 6 ended! We still don’t know whether or not Jack Gibson is alive, and the idea of us having to wait months for more news is pretty darn painful.

Unfortunately, this is the spot we are currently in, one where we do have to wait months to figure out what is next. ABC does not have Station 19 on their fall schedule, and the same goes for the rest of their scripted programming. The reason here is tied very much to the writers’ strike, which still has no apparent end in sight. Even though it would’ve been rather nice to learn something more about that in the reasonably near future, we have to be prepared for a long wait.

(Sidebar: Can’t the writers be paid what they deserve so all of this can end?)

At the moment, we tend to think we’ll get a season 7 premiere date at some point early in the fall, around when we do start to collect a little more information on some other midseason entries. The only way that this could change is in the event the strike ends earlier than expected and the firefighter drama premieres earlier. If that happens, then there is a chance we could learn something this summer.

