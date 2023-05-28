Station 19 season 7: How many episodes to expect

We know that Station 19 season 7 is going to be coming to ABC at some point during the 2023-24 season. Yet, we still have questions. Take, for starters, just how many episodes we are going to actually get.

So what are the factors at play? We know that on paper, it makes sense that the firefighter drama would be in the 18-20 episode range. We do tend to think that this is what a lot of people out there would want, but whether or not we get that is an entirely different story … and there are a lot of different factors to think about.

First and foremost, let’s consider the writers’ strike, as it is going to play an enormous role in everything that is coming up. Early June is typically when the writers start to get together in order to speculate more about the future, and we would love to think that this could happen here. Alas, it won’t. As a matter of fact, we’re not sure that the strike will be over until late June, at the earliest. The longer this goes, the more challenging it will be to have a typical order.

This is, of course, where we remind you that if the folks at ABC want to get a full season, they and the other networks need to find a way to get the writers what they deserve.

Our prediction at present

We will probably end up getting something in the 16-18 episode range, or maybe that is our optimistic side speaking. A 13-16 episode order is still possible if things stall out for another couple of months. We certainly know that viewers are going to be more frustrated with the networks and streamers over time — think about the cliffhanger we got at the end of season 6! We want to know if Jack Gibson is okay!

