Station 19 season 6 finale: Who is the new Captain?

We knew that the Station 19 season 6 finale would give us a lot of drama and a potential cliffhanger, but it also answered a question: Who is the new Captain?

For a good while now, it’s been clear that there is a lot of debate on that subject, but also a pretty unified opinion on it among fans: It makes the most sense for Andy Herrera to have that position. How in the world could it not? We are talking here all about someone who has been as skilled of a firefighter as anyone, and someone who has waited her turn and refused any shortcuts. Heck, she even refused an interim tag so that eventually, she could be the real thing.

The moment that she was referred to as “Captain Herrera,” we knew that we had a sudden reason to celebrate. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! That position of leadership also proved useful almost right away, when an emergency broke out right in the middle of the firefighters’ ball … mostly because an emergency always seems to find these characters no matter where they are.

Given that there is a season 7 coming for Station 19 at midseason (most likely), it does feel like that is going to be the time that we’re able to actually see more of the future for Andy as a captain. There is a lot of great stuff that we can be excited about there, whether it be action, drama, surprises, and also more of her leadership style. These are things that you can speculate about now.

While there is going to be a lot of drama down the road, we do at least feel confident that we can say this: Andy should be a great captain.

Related – Get some more news on Station 19, including a discussion all about season 7

What do you think about the Station 19 season 6 finale, and what happened to Andy Herrera at the end?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates down the road.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







