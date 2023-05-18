Station 19 season 7 premiere date hopes at ABC

Following tonight’s big season 6 finale, of course it makes sense to want a Station 19 season 7 premiere date! So when are we going to be seeing the firefighter drama back on the air?

Well, we wish we had some information that we could label as clear and precise, but this is where things do start to get a little bit complicated. What we can say right now is that there is 100% a season 7 coming to the network down the road, and that’s not something you have to worry about. However, the question of when is very much an enigma, and it could be for quite some time.

Because of the writers’ strike that is currently hitting the industry hard, ABC has gone ahead and made the choice to wait a substantial amount of time to bring scripted content back. Station 19 is not currently a part of their fall schedule, so there is a chance that we could be stuck waiting until early 2024 in order to see it. If the strike gets resolved soon, we imagine that there is at least a chance that they could change some of their plans; we just don’t see that happening at this given moment, as there has been no real movement between the WGA (the guild representing the writers) and the networks and streaming services that constitute the AMPTP.

The biggest thing we hope for is that the writers get paid what they deserve, no matter how long it takes. We know that the cast and crew are going to be back eventually, and we think they’d want to ensure they are back with the best possible material. Without writers, none of that is possible.

If we are lucky, we hope that we’ll get least some sort of news on another season at some point in the relatively near future. Even if takes the show a while to come back, it’s nice to have things to look forward to.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Station 19 season 7 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







