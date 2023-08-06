Is The Righteous Gemstones new tonight on HBO? Season 4 talk

Is The Righteous Gemstones new tonight on HBO? Are you interested in diving more into this chaotic family and all of those close to them?

If you want more of the entire group, it’s honestly hard to blame you! There’s a reason why this is the most successful Danny McBride comedy to date on the network and somehow, it still feels underrated. It doesn’t get the same awards consideration as some other comedies, including shows nominated as “comedies” that aren’t actually built for laughs. This show is crazy and absurd and yet somehow, still emotional at times. There has been so much lore built up over the past three seasons.

Now, we come to the bad news: You won’t have a chance to see any more of it tonight. There is no new episode of The Righteous Gemstones set to arrive and instead, we’re going to be waiting for a good while now to see what lies ahead. We know that a season 4 has been greenlit, but this alone does not mean another batch of episodes is coming anytime soon. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing, and those will need to conclude before any serious work can be done on this topic.

We know that some out there may have actually felt like last week could have functioned as a series finale and as it turns out, that was by design! It is not a situation here where anyone on the show wanted to end it; rather, that is just McBride’s personal preference. He prefers telling complete stories over doing near-constant cliffhangers and moving forward, we’re sure that there is a way to bring more drama and ridiculousness to the table all over again.

At the earliest, we tend to think that it will be fall 2024 before The Righteous Gemstones can come back … but we will have to wait and see in regards to this.

