Under the Bridge episode 5: More Cam, Rebecca story?

As you get yourselves all the more prepared to see Under the Bridge episode 5 on Hulu in a few days, will that mean more story for Cam and Rebecca?

If is true that episode 4 offered up a lot of powerful backstory. Through that, you learned a good bit more of how Reena Virk’s parents met, as well as what led to Reena ending up at the Seven Oaks home — she falsely accused her father. All of this was heartbreaking, but there was also a surprising element to the story, as well: The lack of Cam or Rebecca as major parts of the narrative.

If you do look back to before the series even began, a lot of the promotion was around Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone, and understandably so. Both are coming off of big hits; not only that, but Gladstone came close to winning an Oscar! Rest assured, they are going to still have a big role to play throughout the second half of this limited series.

The challenge that Under the Bridge could be running into as we move forward is simply a question of identity. You have two relatively famous leads and yet, at the end of the day the show is about Reena Virk and what happened to her. You have to find a way to balance all of this. Do we need more Cam and Rebecca? Absolutely, but at the same time you can’t focus too heavily on them; there’s a chance that if you do this, you take your eye off the ball when it comes to what the story is actually about.

