The Righteous Gemstones season 3 finale: How season 4 is set up

Following the events of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 finale on HBO last night, it may feel as though we are at the end of the road. Is there room for more of the story? Is that something that will still be explored?

Well, ultimately the end of season 3 felt fairly conclusive, and we know that there could be an argument here that there’s no reason to do any more. However, this seems to be more of a creative preference of Danny McBride’s than anything else. There are still plans to deliver more content in this world coming up! If you are worried about this under any measure, there is not too much of a reason to be.

To hear more of what he feels on this particular subject, just take a look at the actor’s quotes to TV Insider below:

“One of the worst parts about television is the idea that people don’t feel confident in telling a complete story in a season … They really have to rely on what comes next to get people to tune in. And to me, I personally like don’t like that when I watch a show.

“… I hate watching a whole season of something that’s promising me an ending and then just sort of delays it. It feels cheap. It feels like what a soap opera would do. And so for me, I want every one of these seasons to feel final.”

Honestly, this is what makes watching one of McBride’s shows feel a little special and unique. We do understand the reason for a cliffhanger, as it incentivizes people discussing the show over the summer. Some creators don’t have the luxury of telling stories any other way. Yet, because Danny exists on this HBO platform, he does get a chance to deliver more of things however he sees fit, and there are some exciting things that come along with that.

