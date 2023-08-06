Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 promo: Chee in grave danger

For those of you who are not prepared already to see Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 on AMC next week, let’s just say this: Danger is in all directions. We are going to be seeing one of the most action-packed installments yet.

We know that this show is quite notable already for packing a lot into each episode and honestly, it has to. This is a direct consequence of it having such short seasons, but that also encourages the writers and/or everyone involved here to make the most of every moment. To some extent, you can claim that it almost adds to some of the violence and peril we see week in and week out!

So when it comes to peril in particular, the promo for episode 3 (which aired following episode 2 on AMC+) features none other than Chee in serious danger. We also see a violent situation unfold at a hospital where it seems as though neither he nor Leaphorn are going to have many opportunities to breathe. What they are working on at this point is a level of chaos they cannot escape, and it is also impacting the local community in a wide array of different things.

Take, for starters, the fact that sterilization seems to be happening with a number of women. There are some horrific things happening here, and we do think that the show is going to continue to explore dark and difficult times within the Native American community. To go along with that, also the lack of assistance that they can sometimes receive. Even when Leaphorn gets some “help” from the federal government, can it really be thought of that way?

If you have read the source material behind the show, then you know a good bit of what lies ahead; for everyone else, let’s just say that you could be in for some surprises.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dark Winds right now

What do you think is going to be coming up on Dark Winds season 2 episode 3, based on the promo?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







