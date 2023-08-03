Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Chee’s big quest

Next week on AMC, you are going to have a chance to see Dark Winds season 2 episode 3. Want to get more news all about what’s ahead?

First and foremost, we should note that the title for what’s ahead here is “Antigonish” and on paper, it is easy to describe a lot of what’s saying by noting that there is a lot of drama ahead. The investigation is going to continue, and we can at least tell you that now, Leaphorn and Manuelito are going to get a little bit of help. Here is the big thing, though — will this help actually be helpful? We know that this is a crazy thing to consider, but this is a big part of what makes being on a reservation difficult when those from the outside step in.

Below, you can check out the full Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 synopsis below with other insight all about what lies ahead:

After facing off with a dangerous man, Chee strikes out on his own; Leaphorn and Manuelito partner with the sheriff’s department, leading Leaphorn to identify a vital clue.

Of course, it is very-much important to remember here that the show is already a third into the season. Things are going to move quickly! We know how personal things are already when it comes to Leaphorn and this case, and that could become even more so as time goes on. Let’s just say to be prepared for all sorts of exciting stuff; there is going to be a lot of action and drama the rest of the way. Our advice? Be prepared. Sure, those familiar with the source material may have a little bit of an advantage, but there is still a chance at a few surprises here and there. You almost hope so, mostly for the vantage point of keeping everyone on their toes.

