Dark Winds season 2 spoilers: A big Zahn McClarnon tease

In just a matter of days you’re going to have a chance to see the Dark Winds season 2 premiere. Do you want to know more about what makes this season stand out?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here by noting this — we have another mystery for Leaphorn and Chee and beyond that, more opportunities to explore both this era and some of the characters’ lives. Even though the AMC series operates with a pretty short season from start to finish, they find a way to cram a lot in! This does not appear to be something that is going to change moving forward and instead, we’re just going to get a solid, continuous story with some interesting twists along the way.

If you do want to get some more hype all about what’s coming, why not turn to one of the big stars? Speaking per TVLine prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is what Zahn McClarnon had to say both about the series as of right now and also what’s coming:

“Personally, I think we have a better television show this year … There are more twists and turns. There’s more action. There’s more of a thriller element to it.”

Ultimately, one of the benefits of having a second season is that you have a real opportunity to take what worked about the first iteration and build on it, while eliminating some things that you feel were not as successful. This show will continue to offer a fascinating perspective on Native American life and this time around, you are also going to get a better sense of time and setting than you did the first go-around.

In the end, we just hope that people continue to check the show out. We know that with the aforementioned strike underway, there are fewer promotional opportunities out there.

