Dark Winds season 2 premiere spoilers: Danger already!

Are you ready to check out the Dark Winds season 2 premiere on AMC already? We know it will be here in just over two weeks. For those of you looking for a great crime thriller, this show has it and beyond just that, you get an incredibly unique perspective at the same time. Telling stories featuring Native American characters is important, and this show offers up that opportunity in a particularly notable way.

Also, Zahn McClarnon is an incredible actor. It is so easy to be excited about him getting his own show. The first season was fantastic, so why not get excited for more of the same now?

If you are eager to get a few more details about how the season begins, we suggest that you check out the Dark Winds season 2 premiere synopsis below. We do tend to think it does a great job of setting the stage:

Navajo Tribal Policeman Joe Leaphorn investigates the death of a man involved in a mysterious cult, while Jim Chee, moonlighting as a PI, works a case of his own; when their investigations collide, Leaphorn and Chee find themselves in grave danger.

The fact that we’re going to see Leaphorn and Chee in this much danger so early is oddly encouraging. Of course, we don’t mean this in a way where we want to see something happen to them; however, it is just good to see that the pace is going to be moving forward at the start. This is a show that operates with a relative short season and just on the basis of that alone, it is pretty essential that it moves forward at a fairly rapid speed. If that doesn’t happen, after all, you do run the risk of some important stuff being left out. We don’t think that anyone wants that.

