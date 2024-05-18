Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Star teases return to filming

Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming later this year, and it seems as though the hit series is finally inching closer to production!

In a new post on Instagram, cast member Forrie J. Smith indicated that he is back now in Montana, getting set to resume filming for the remainder of this season — and what may end up being the end of the series, as well. That is what all indications at the moment tend to suggest.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

As for what else is going to be coming up through the upcoming episodes, that is the big mystery right now — and also, a lot will be dependent on whatever is decided when it comes to John Dutton. Is Kevin Costner’s character going to be killed off? At the moment, we do tend to think there is a good likelihood of that, largely due to the fact that there is no indication that he will be returning and it’s hard to imagine John being a part of the show and not actually being seen on-camera.

If John does die, the rest of the show will unravel as a function of that; it is hard to really look at the situation any other way at this point. We just hope that we’re going to be able to see a lot of drama, but also closure — and from there, some sort of setup for a spin-off down the road. We certainly know there is one in development, and the plan for the time being seems to be to feature at least some cast members from the original show like Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. Of course, nothing is a sure thing until an official statement comes out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including some new (and candid) comments from Costner about the future

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming down the road here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







