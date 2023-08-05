The Rookie: Feds season 2: Any renewal news in August?

Are we going to have a chance to hear any news at all about The Rookie: Feds season 2 over the course of August? Make no mistake that it would be great to get some other news on what the future holds, mostly because the series has still not been renewed.

Is that going to change at any point in the relatively near future? We’d love to believe, mostly because it has been months since the season 1 finale aired! Also, the vast majority of shows from the 2022-23 season have long had decisions made about the future. The only real exceptions at the moment are this one and then also Home Economics. The reason why ABC has been able to wait on this is because they’ve had a contractual hold on the cast.

The reality here, though, at least for now, is that we may not get an official greenlight on a season 2 until we make it to the other side of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and there is no precise word out there as to when those are going to conclude. We would obviously love them to be wrapped up soon, but that is under the condition that the parties involved actually get what they are asking for. Otherwise, the reality here remains that we could be waiting for a good while.

If we do get a season 2 for the Niecy Nash-Betts series, the current state of the strikes means that we’re probably not getting any more than 13 or 15 episodes. It could even be less still than this!

Why did ABC wait so long in the first place?

A good bit of that comes down mostly to network needs, and some of what ABC is trying to figure out when it comes to their schedule. While Feds was not a huge force in the ratings in season 1, it did prove to have a dedicated DVR / streaming audience.

