Ridley season 1 episode 8 (finale): Did Alex Ridley survive?

We knew entering Ridley season 1 episode 8 that we were going to see more violence and chaos than ever. This is often what happens at the end of a season! That is even more so the case when you remember for a moment what Alex was facing over the course of this episode. He had to contend with the fact that he was going to get closure on what happened with the fire — which is an emotional and long-sought secret.

So does Ridley now have a little bit of peace? You can argue that the answer here is yes but, at the same time, it also came at somewhat of a cost. Remember that he was shot during his final showdown with Cal, and things could have been so much worse were Cal not sniped from afar.

Luckily, we do know that Alex was able to recover in the hospital and from there, a long recovery still awaited him. He was still well enough to sing in the end, though, and also is getting some much-needed therapy for what happened to him in the past.

We do think that the finale does serve as a much-needed bit of closure for the Ridley character and yet, at the same exact time, there are a number of other questions you do still have to think about here. Take, for starters, whether he will be healed or even remotely close to it when we get around to the already-renewed season 2. We know that he is exceptional at what he does, but he is also haunted. These two things make him a rather complicated character, one admittedly thrust very-much into what is a complicated show.

Now, the long wait begins — but rest assured we are going to miss this series every minute that it is away.

