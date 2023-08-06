Ridley season 2 premiere date hopes over at PBS

Following today’s big season 1 finale over at PBS, what can we say about a Ridley season 2? Is there something more to look forward to at the moment?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note that the crime drama is 100% going to be coming back for more, and that is not something that you have to worry about. Instead, just sit back and wonder when the show will actually be back! The folks at PBS have yet to announce anything here, and we could be waiting a long time for more news there.

After all, remember that Ridley, just like many other British shows out there (Grantchester excluded for whatever reason this season), airs first in the UK. It originally premiered on ITV a good while before it came around stateside. There may be a little bit less of a gap moving into season 2, but we are still expecting some. British dramas are not held to the same union rules as what’s happening here in America, so the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes may not exactly have the same sort of impact.

With all of this in mind, we do anticipate that the second season of the show is going to premiere at some point over the course of 2024, and we will just have to wait and see at what point in the year that ends up being. Personally, we wouldn’t mind it being the summer again, and for the series to air in a similar way to what it did in season 1. While there were technically eight episodes in America, they were effectively four separate feature-length stories. That is pretty similar to some other UK shows that are out there.

Fingers crossed that come at least early 2024, we will start to have a better sense of what lies ahead here all across the board. We’ll keep our eyes peeled…

(Photo: PBS.)

