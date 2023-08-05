Outlander season 7 video: See Diana Gabaldon on the set!

We know that there’s a slightly longer wait for the next Outlander episode, but why not share a new video to tide you over? What makes this one special is pretty simple, as it features none other than Diana Gabaldon front and center!

It really goes without saying at this point but without Diana, there would be no Outlander. She is the author responsible for this world, and she does also serve as a consultant and valuable source of wisdom for the Starz drama. While she was unable to visit the set over the past few days in the midst of the global health crisis, things changed a little bit during season 7.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Gabaldon talking about being back in Scotland and seeing the cast and crew do some of their magic. She also speaks a lot about getting to be around some of the new cast members, including the new William Ransom in Charles Vandervaart. There was a pretty extensive search that led to him being eventually found, but it was worth the wait since he has proven himself already to be rather extraordinary in this role.

While we know that this show has taken liberties here and there from the source material, they do try to capture its essence the vast majority of the time. We don’t think that this is something that is going to change moving forward, and nor should it! However, we do realize that Outlander the show will have a different conclusion than the books, largely due to the fact that it is ending earlier, and we know that the producers do not have any interest in stepping on something that Diana is writing for her own story. You can think of the show and the source material as relatives, as opposed to identical twins.

Following Friday night’s midseason finale, we know we will be waiting a good while for what is next. Hopefully, the second part of season 7 will surface before the summer of 2024, but time will tell when it comes to that.

(Photo: Starz.)

